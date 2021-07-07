Football fans in Staffordshire are being urged to help show Covid the red card by taking necessary precautions ahead of England’s Euros semi final against Denmark.

Case rates are rising across the region with many positive cases being linked to people gathering to watch football matches during Euro 2020, according to Staffordshire County Council.

Health chiefs address asking people to ensure they follow the rules and social distancing guidance at licensed premises to minimise the risk of transmission.

Director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, Dr Richard Harling, said:

“England fans will be hoping for a great result tonight, but we want to see as few positive Covid results linked to people watching the game as possible. This is only achievable if people are taking care and following the rules in place at venues to keep them safe. “Case rates are on the up across the county so it’s really important people do all they can to limit the spread and allow as many people to be vaccinated as possible before the government lifts remaining restrictions on July 19. “Please stick to the rules around gathering limits, social distancing and facemasks, and grab a rapid test before you go out. “Let’s make sure football is the only thing that’s coming home.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

More information on how to get a test can be found at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/testing.