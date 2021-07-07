An author has revealed that a number of Lichfield locations will provide the setting for her new historical novel.

Dr Jane O’Connor

The Trial of Gwen Foley is based in the city of 1723 and tells the tale of a woman accused of being a witch.

Her only hope of being saved is for Hester and the Lunar Society to be able to prevent her from facing the hangman’s noose.

Author Dr Jane O’Connor said a number of familiar locations featured in the historical mystery drama.

“The bookshop in Lichfield where Samuel grew up is a key setting in the novel as are many other old buildings that are still standing such as the Guildhall and The King’s Head pub. “I live near Lichfield and love the history and beauty of the city. “I was inspired to write the novel as I am fascinated by the history of witchcraft and how such dangerous beliefs often affected the lives of women who were perceived as different. “The novel also includes a fictional teenage version of Samuel Johnson. It was great fun to include a real historical figure in the story to bring the period to life, along with many places and buildings in Lichfield which are still standing today.” Dr Jane O’Connor

The Trial of Gwen Foley is available to buy on Amazon.