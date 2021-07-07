Staffordshire’s education chief has welcomed new Covid-19 measures for schools.

In a speech to the House of Commons, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced that 19th July will see the end of the ‘bubble’ system for schools, where children are isolated due to being classed as a close contact of a positive case.

From 16th August, under 18s will not have to isolate unless they themselves have tested positive for Covid-19.

Social distancing, the wearing of face masks and staggered starts will also end when children return to school in September.

Secondary schools will need to conduct two on-site lateral flow tests at the start of term, with twice weekly home testing required afterwards. This practice will be reviewed before the end of September.

Responsibility for contact tracing within schools will also pass from headteachers to NHS Test and Trace.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education Cllr Jonathan Price said:

“This has been an incredibly challenging 18 months for our schools. “Pupils have had to cope with continued disruption to their learning as bubbles are sent home, and while our schools have been fantastic at providing online lessons and minimising the impact this, there is still no replacement for being able to learn in a classroom with your friends. “The bubble system was essential to control the spread of Covid-19 when less of the population was vaccinated. Now, with the progress of the vaccination programme and the Prime Minister’s speech yesterday outlining the new measures that could be in place from 19th July, it is a sensible approach to review the measures in place at school, and ensure they are consistent with these. “I never ceased to be amazed at how well our children and schools have adapted to everything that has been asked of them over the last 18 months, and hopefully the new term in September will see an end to some of the disruptions they have faced. “We will also continue to work with schools to advise and support them throughout.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

It is expected that most schools will keep their current arrangements in place until the end of the school term on 21st July.