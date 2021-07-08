All the fun of the fair is coming to Lichfield next month.

The Waltzers

Pat Collins Funfairs will be at Stowe

Fields over two weekends from 6th to 8th August and 13th to 15th August.

Tickets are available online.

Elleray Harris, marketing manager for Pat Collins Funfair, said:

“We are thrilled to be able to bring good old-fashioned family fun to Lichfield and in such a beautiful setting. “It isn’t the full funfair but one which is aimed at younger children and families looking for a lovely day out in a picturesque spot – bring a picnic, enjoy the rides and make the most of historic Lichfield. “Like all entertainment businesses, we have had to adapt and diversify over the past year. One example is the use of tokens, which we’ve introduced so we don’t handle cash.” Elleray Harris

Visitors can buy tokens at patcollinsfunfairs.co.uk.