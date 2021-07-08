A Lichfield business has confirmed the addition to its team.

Andy Thomas

Wrekin Products, which supplies the civil engineering industry, has appointed Andy Thomas as a new senior contractor development manager.

He has previously worked on major road projects across the UK.

Director of sales Martin Neale said:

“We’re delighted that Andy has joined us. “He brings many years of industry experience with him and we’re keen to establish ourselves as a key supplier for contractors nationwide, his extensive expertise will be vital in helping us achieve this and we’re looking forward to working closely with him in the months to come.” Martin Neale

Andy said: