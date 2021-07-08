The music of Roy Orbison is coming to the stage at the Lichfield Garrick later this year.

The Roy Orbison Story

Barry Steele will bring The Roy Orbison Story to the city on 3rd September.

He will be joined by pianist Boogie Williams to deliver classic hits as well as material written but never performed by Roy Orbison.

A spokesperson said:

“Get ready for an upbeat night of solid gold hits and contemporary genius as Barry Steele and a fabulous cast of musicians and singers, celebrate a legend. “This top-class production also features chart-busting hits originally performed by Roy Orbison’s friends and culminates in a stunningly brilliant accolade as the whole cast comes together to pay homage to the original super group, The Traveling Wilburys. “With a feelgood factor built in, this show really does have something for everyone.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.