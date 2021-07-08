The Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum has been nominated for a regional business award.

The Alrewas centre of remembrance has been shortlisted in the excellence in customer service category of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce annual awards.

The arboretum will also be competing with 85 other companies to be named Greater Birmingham Business of the Year when the awards take place on 27th July.

Chair of the judging panel, Katrina Cooke, said:

“Despite the challenges facing businesses over the past year, we still received a tremendous number of entries for our annual awards – this presented our judging panel with an unenviable task. “The quality of entries really highlights how businesses have shown resilience and, in many cases, adapted their offering in the most challenging of environments.” Katrina Cooke

The full shortlist can be viewed on the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce website.