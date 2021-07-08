A hotel in Fazeley could be converted into supported living apartments for people with learning difficulties if plans are approved.

Proposals have been drawn up for the Drayton Court Hotel.

The scheme would see the creation of 12 “flatlets” to help residents live independently.

A planning statement said:

“The current use of the property as a hotel has run its course and the Covid crisis has served to hasten the process. “The buildings have reached the end

of their current life cycle and require a substantial investment in essential maintenance to remain in any sort of use. “This proposal provides a tremendous opportunity for these buildings to be brought back into use and be upgraded and maintained for the future benefit and amenity of Fazeley village and the local community. “The needs for adult care are evolving and facilities must change to meet these needs. There is an emphasis on encouraging individuals to live with greater independence while care and assistance are still provided in a safe, supportive environment. “Each individual will have their own lounge and bedroom with an ensuite

shower room incorporating a WC all designed specifically with the needs of the user in mind. Care and support will be provided 24/7.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.