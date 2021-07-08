A teenager from Lichfield is celebrating after winning in the Staffordshire Young Musician of the Year competition.

Toby Hall

Toby Hall took the junior vocal title after performing O Come O Come Emanuel and You Raise Me Up in the final.

The 13-year-old singer has previously performed with a production of The Snowman and at venues such as Symphony Hall.

His mother, Jennie Hall, said:

“We are absolutely delighted. “Singing has always been important for Toby, not least when he was just seven his dear Grandad passed away. “While it was a very sad time for him, he asked to perform It’s a Long Way to Tipperary – a song he sang with his Grandad many times – at the funeral as a solo. “It was a very emotional experience, but it was clear that singing was special for Toby and Toby was a special singer. “He loves meeting new people, sharing a love of music and performing with others – something made difficult during these tough Covid times, although he did manage some singing, especially enjoying joining in the Clap for the NHS by singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow with our neighbour accompanying on the violin.” Jennie Hall

Toby battled through a previous stage to secure his place in the final of the competition.