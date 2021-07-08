A teenager from Lichfield is celebrating after winning in the Staffordshire Young Musician of the Year competition.
Toby Hall took the junior vocal title after performing O Come O Come Emanuel and You Raise Me Up in the final.
The 13-year-old singer has previously performed with a production of The Snowman and at venues such as Symphony Hall.
His mother, Jennie Hall, said:
“We are absolutely delighted.
“Singing has always been important for Toby, not least when he was just seven his dear Grandad passed away.
“While it was a very sad time for him, he asked to perform It’s a Long Way to Tipperary – a song he sang with his Grandad many times – at the funeral as a solo.
“It was a very emotional experience, but it was clear that singing was special for Toby and Toby was a special singer.
“He loves meeting new people, sharing a love of music and performing with others – something made difficult during these tough Covid times, although he did manage some singing, especially enjoying joining in the Clap for the NHS by singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow with our neighbour accompanying on the violin.”Jennie Hall
Toby battled through a previous stage to secure his place in the final of the competition.
“The first round was earlier this year in March when he sang Angelus ad Virginem – a traditional mediaeval carol – and Where is Love from the musical Oliver.
“He was thrilled when he heard he had made it through to the live final.
“There were some wonderful performances of other classical pieces, musical theatre and pop songs so Toby was thrilled to be announced as the junior vocal winner.
“He received some great feedback and was so proud to hear them say he has a unique emotive sound that had made the hairs on the back of their neck stand on end.
“Toby is delighted to have won this coveted title at such a vital stage in his musical journey.”Jennie Hall
Well Done Toby. You make Lichfield Proud. Sending very best wishes for your future.
Congratulations Toby. This is quite an achievement.
Well done to the parents and teachers who have done so much to support our young musicians through these difficult times when they have had so few opportunities to perform together.
