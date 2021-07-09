Classical Brit Award-winning vocalists Blake will be entertaining audiences in Lichfield later this month.

Their show will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 30th July.

A spokesperson said:

“Celebrating a new decade together, they have chosen their all-time favourites, bringing you an extraordinary show that highlights their harmonies better than ever before.

“Join them this year to hear an eclectic new selection of classical anthems, West End hits and contemporary covers, including intimate acoustic arrangements accompanied by virtuosic live piano, showing off their unique harmonic dexterity.

“Their genuine friendship, love of music and relaxed comic banter make every show unique, ensuring a warmth and intimacy that audiences return to again and again.

“With their 2020 tour postponed, Blake are excited to be back on stage and perform again.”

