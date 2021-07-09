Councillors have backed proposals to change the way recycling collections are carried out in Lichfield and Burntwood.
Cabinet members at Lichfield District Council agreed the principle of moving to a system where paper and card would be separated from other blue bin items by households at a meeting earlier this week.
The proposals were also backed by members of Tamworth Borough Council as part of the joint waste collection service operated by the two local authorities.
The new collections will likely see residents have to use either a separate bag or bin for the card and paper waste.
The cabinet also announced that a member task group will be established to support the transition and oversee the changes to collections for residents.
Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for recycling, said:
“I’m pleased we have agreed the principle of a move to dual-stream collections.
“Separating paper and card means much more of our waste will get recycled and the addition of a member task group will make sure residents are well supported in making this change.
“Stafford and Newcastle already collect their recycled waste in this way successfully and I know a number of other Staffordshire authorities are looking to make this switch.
“It’s great that Lichfield and Tamworth are moving to this better recycling system that is a positive change for the future.”Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council
Does this mean another bin? How about a reduction in costs to householders who pay council tax and doing the job of people at recycling centres, we as householders do not get a payment towards doing another person’s job. Why don’t the Councils swap the blue bins for a larger one that has a divider inside for card and paper then that means no more extra bins. I think this is a simpler solution or has no one at council level thought of this?
Good idea,happy to participate.
Great that’s a 4th bin people are going to have to find space for
Hope a bag will be used. Many of us do not have the room for yet another bin.
Leave a comment