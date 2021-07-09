Councillors have backed proposals to change the way recycling collections are carried out in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cabinet members at Lichfield District Council agreed the principle of moving to a system where paper and card would be separated from other blue bin items by households at a meeting earlier this week.

The proposals were also backed by members of Tamworth Borough Council as part of the joint waste collection service operated by the two local authorities.

The new collections will likely see residents have to use either a separate bag or bin for the card and paper waste.

The cabinet also announced that a member task group will be established to support the transition and oversee the changes to collections for residents.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for recycling, said: