Final preparations are taking place for the return of an Ironman race which starts in Burntwood.

A thousand athletes are expected to take part in the event on 18th July.

It will be the first large event taking place in the county since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Athletes begin with a one lap swim of Chasewater before getting on their bikes for the 56-mile cycle route through Staffordshire countryside, taking in villages including Yoxall and Abbotts Bromley.

The race will end with a run in Stafford.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Cllr Philip White said:

“It’s great to see the Ironman event back in Staffordshire after its absence last year. “We expect to see around 1,000 athletes take part, bringing in families and friends from across the UK and beyond. “We’re reminding people to check the route and planned closures for on the day which will be lifted as the event progresses.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Details about the trace, including specific timings and road restrictions are available at www.ironman.com/im703-staffordshire.