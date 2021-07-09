Council leaders have revealed their disappointment after a new farmers’ market in Burntwood was postponed.

The event was due to take place for the first time this weekend.

But it has been postponed after the event organiser withdrew.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“It is very disappointing that the event isn’t going to go ahead, not for just us but for all of the people who saw this as a really positive opportunity for the town and were intending to visit. “It’s disappointing that the event organiser informed stallholders that the event had been cancelled, leaving us no option but to cancel and stall holders to make alternative arrangements. “We all want to work together towards a better Burntwood on this, and we will look at some new dates for the market and other projects we have in the pipeline.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: