Council leaders have revealed their disappointment after a new farmers’ market in Burntwood was postponed.
The event was due to take place for the first time this weekend.
But it has been postponed after the event organiser withdrew.
Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:
“It is very disappointing that the event isn’t going to go ahead, not for just us but for all of the people who saw this as a really positive opportunity for the town and were intending to visit.
“It’s disappointing that the event organiser informed stallholders that the event had been cancelled, leaving us no option but to cancel and stall holders to make alternative arrangements.
“We all want to work together towards a better Burntwood on this, and we will look at some new dates for the market and other projects we have in the pipeline.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“I’m personally upset that the event organiser cancelled without warning, despite our assistance to obtain the correct licenses.
“The Producers’ Market was part of a pilot scheme, supported by funding from Lichfield District Council and delivered by Burntwood Town Council, so we’re all frustrated that it has not come to fruition.
“The two councils are determined that the market will happen at some stage as part of the strong and developing partnership between us.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council