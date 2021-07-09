Former Lichfield City FC goalkeeper Adam Jenkins has signed for Chasetown FC.

The experienced shot stopper will provide competition for first team keepee Curtis Pond during the coming season.

Chasetown’s assistant manager Jamie Hawkins told the club website:

“We are delighted to capture the signature of Adam Jenkins.

“Once it was common knowledge that Jenko was available after leaving Lichfield we faced competition from a lot of clubs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to The Scholars.”

Jamie Hawkins