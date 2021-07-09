Energetic fundraisers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take on a charity challenge.

St Giles Hospice is looking for people to take part in the Cornish Coastal Challenge.

The weekend trek, taking place between 10th and 12th September, will follow the coastline of North Cornwall.

The challenge is suitable for walkers of all abilities and is open to anyone aged 18 and over.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“The Cornish Coastal Challenge is a brand new addition to our list of treks and trails events and we’re looking for walkers who want to sign up and join our supportive team or come along with family, friends and colleagues. “This walk will be a tough weekend challenge but it also promises to be a spectacular and inspiring experience in one of Britain’s most beautiful landscapes, which will give you an unforgettable sense of achievement when you reach the finish line. “After a year when we’ve had to cancel our fundraising events and close our shops we’ve never needed our supporters as much as we do today, so you will also have the satisfaction of knowing that your fundraising has made a real difference to St Giles Hospice and all of the local patients and families that we care for. “It’s also been a year when we’ve spent so much time in lockdown in our own communities, so there’s surely no better way to get a real breath of fresh air and change of scenery by stretching our legs with an epic journey through some of the most fantastic coastline that this country has to offer. “The event will be taking place in accordance with all Covid-19 guidelines.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

Starting at Trevose Head, west of Padstow, Cornish Coastal Challenge trekkers will walk for 22 hilly miles to St Agnes Head.

Participants pay an £80 registration fee for the event and pledge to raise a minimum sponsorship of £600 for St Giles Hospice, which will fund care for patients and their families living with a terminal illness.

Everyone taking part will receive food and accommodation, transfers within the trek, Discover Adventure leaders and drivers throughout the challenge.

Walkers will also get a St Giles T-shirt, a fundraising pack, a dedicated member of the hospice fundraising team to assist them with training and fundraising and a supportive community and team to engage with ahead of the event and during the challenge.

For further information about the Cornish Coastal Challenge or to sign up visit www.stgileshospice.com/cornishchallenge.