Two beekeepers from Lichfield have confirmed plans to launch a new range of honey-based products.

Husband and wife duo Alex and Natalie Conti have previously tasted success with their alcoholic drinks infused with honey.

But they are now branching out with products they say are part of a wider environmental project designed to maintain and promote biodiversity within the community.

Some of the products in the Our Little Apiary range

Our Little Apiary is the newest arm of the couple’s not-for-profit business and includes beeswax wraps and soaps, as well as infused honey.

Alex said:

“What started as a fascination with the honeybee and a love for our local environment has grown into a much larger project, with Our Little Apiary being the latest initiative to launch. “Our journey began after being left with a surplus of honey following an expansion of our home apiary during the first lockdown last spring. “My wife Natalie and I decided to embark on the production of a small batch of honey-infused gin and we’ve not looked back since. “Our honey-infused drinks range has since expanded with the introduction of a second gin and most recently a 100% British rum which has literally taken off, so we’re excited to see how our newest honey-based products will be received by new and existing customers alike.” Alex Conti

The husband and wife team are currently working on a selection of flavoured chocolate bars including honey and gin and tonic as they look to continue expanding their range.

Natalie said:

“The launch of Our Little Apiary is just one small – but exciting – part of our unique family business and ecological project that is continuing to flourish. “As part of this year’s apiary growth plan, we’re bringing a centuries-old ‘bee forest’ back to life by restoring native hedgerows through planting wildflowers and trees. “Nurturing our natural environment is more important than ever, and by purchasing our award-winning honey-infused products, you really are making a difference.” Natalie Conti

The couple have also introduced an Adopt a Hive scheme, allowing customers from all across the country to support the growing apiary and enjoy the produce while the bees are cared for by the Conti family.

To find out more about the scheme and the products available visit www.ourlittleapiary.com.