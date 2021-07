A group in Lichfield has created six new plaques to honour local women over the centuries.

Members of the group working on the plaques

The Wayward Women History Group were inspired following a visit to the city by Norwich-based Rosie’s Plaques earlier this year.

A spokesperson said:

“The six plaques will appear at locations across the city, so do look out for them very soon.”

People are also invited to join the group if they want to help research into the forgotten history of women. For more information, contact Waywardwomen@hotmail.com.