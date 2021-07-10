It was two 3-0 wins in as many games as Chasetown FC beat Heath Hayes in pre-season.

Action from Chasetown’s win at Heath Hayes. Picture: Paul Mullins

The Scholars made a great start with two quickfire goals inside the first twenty minutes

Liam Kirton opened the scoring on 15 minutes when he let fly from well outside the box and his right footed effort flew past the Heath Hayes keeper.

Five minutes later, it was 2-0 with another superb Kirton finish, guiding a left wing pass home at the near post with the deftest of touches.

Skipper Danny O’Callaghan was the provider for goal number three which Ben Lund finished with a header.