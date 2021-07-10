A Lichfield entrepreneur says he is “really pleased” after agreeing a partnership with a major brand to launch a new product.

Mark Tweddle

Mark Tweddle, owner of Jupiter Group, has launched the cheese and fruit snack pack after teaming up with Babybel.

The company will supply apples and grapes for the new product, which will go on sale at Tesco stores across the country.

Mr Tweddle said:

“We’re really pleased to add value into the market with this new healthy food-to-go option. Combining great tasting Babybel Light with our crisp and crunchy apples and great tasting grapes is sure to be a firm favourite for consumers when reaching for a nutritious snack. “It’s exciting for Jupiter Group to be in partnership with the renowned and iconic, red wax sealed cheese snack.” Mark Tweddle

Jennie Dettmer, from Babybel, said: