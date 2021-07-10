A Lichfield travel agent has welcomed the “positive news” that people will soon be able to visit more destinations around the globe.

The Government has unveiled plans for double vaccinated residents to return from green and amber list countries without quarantining.

Returning under 18s will also be exempt from home isolation under the scheme.

Oliver Broad, of RB Collection at Boley Park, said:

“Finally, we have had the positive news we had been hoping for. “The FCDO, which publishes its own travel advisory notes, have started to remove advice against traveling to a whole host of popular holiday spots such as Spain, Greece, France, Jamaica and the USA. They had in fact already lifted advice on travel to Portugal and the Canary Islands back in May.” Oliver Broad, RB Collection

RB Collection has also offered advice for those wanting to book a trip abroad once the change in travel rules is introduced:

Quarantine

“You will no longer be required to quarantine when you get home if you have had both vaccinations from over 100 destinations classed as amber or green.” RB Collection

How to prove your vaccination status

“You simply need to download the NHS app (not NHS Covid app). This will generate a QR code or you can download the certificate as a PDF to print and take with you.” RB Collection

Insurance

“If the FCDO travel advice has been lifted to your destination, your insurance should be valid. If there is still FCDO travel advice in place, most standard or basic policies will not be valid, however there are now a host of insurers who offer insurance for this situation. Always check your insurance from the date you book your holiday.” RB Collection

Testing

“There is a lot of hype over the cost of Covid tests for travel. The reality of it is the reliable postal service is now down to £43 per person after lobbying from the travel industry. There are even cheaper options too and the Government have over 400 providers now listed. If you travel to an amber or green destination you will need to take a test before you fly home and then another on day two (you no longer have to take one on day 8 which is great news).” RB Collection

Destination restrictions