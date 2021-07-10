The organisers of a cancelled farmers’ market in Burntwood say it is “appalling” that the blame is being put on them.

The first pilot event had been due to take place at Sankey’s Corner this weekend.

Sankey’s Corner in Burntwood

But yesterday (9th July) leaders of Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council confirmed it had been postponed, saying the organiser had cancelled.

But Jamie Walker, of CJ’s Events, told Lichfield Live licencing requirements had been behind the decision.

He said Lichfield District Council had revealed on Thursday that no street trading licences were in place.

Mr Walker said there was not enough time to get them organised – and added that the company had been left “with no other option”.

“I am extremely disappointed in the statement both Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council have issued. “We were highlighted of a licensing issue which required us to submit a large number of documents within a very short period, this was not achievable in the timeframe due to our other work commitments and staff self isolating due to Covid symptoms. “Burntwood Town Council were notified on Thursday afternoon that the requirements of Lichfield District Council could not be met and we had no choice but to withdraw from the market. “Burntwood Town Council confirmed this and said it was ‘disappointing but understandable’, so I am very confused as to why the leader of the district council has said it was cancelled without notice.” Jamie Walker

Mr Walker said he would be discussing any future markets with the councils in the wake of the comments by both leaders.