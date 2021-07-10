Lichfield City FC have bolstered their ranks ahead of the new season.

Boss Ivor Green has brought in attacker Jack Edwards and goalkeeper James Beeson.

The club has also confirmed Jamie Elkes will be returning for the new campaign in the Premier Division of the Midland Football League.

Meanwhile, City’s pre-season plans suffered a glitch after their fixture with Gresley Rovers today (10th July) was cancelled.

It came after Lichfield’s opponents saw players test positive for coronavirus as well as being forced to isolate after being in contact with confirmed cases.