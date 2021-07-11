An inspection of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is to be brought forward after “a small number of concerns” were raised.

The Staffordshire Commissioner and the service itself have asked for the change to look specifically at people-related practices alongside the usual elements.

The next inspection was not due until 2022, but it will now begin next month so issues such as disciplinary, bullying and harassment, grievance issues and diversity and inclusion can be given particular attention.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said he felt it would be helpful for Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to review the matters as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the Staffordshire Commissioner’s office said:

“The aim is to ensure the service is promoting a positive and supportive culture to all and is fully poised to meet today’s challenges and those of any future service reform. “It is recognised many of these matters affect services nationally, not just Staffordshire. “This work will identify the scale, scope and seriousness of issues, recommending any improvements the service should take. “The inspectors will also look at the effectiveness and efficiency of the service and how well the service looks after its people, as part of the latest inspection and scrutinise how Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service promotes, leads and trains its managers to ensure they have the necessary skills and behaviours to safeguard fairness and diversity when managing their people. “ Staffordshire Commissioner’s spokesperson

HMICFRS will carry out pre-inspection activity from next week in advance of its full inspection in August, before reporting its findings in 2022.