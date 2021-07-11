A Lichfield museum will host a talk lifting the lid on historical toy manufacturing in the Midlands.

Jenni Dixon will give the latest online Erasmus Darwin House Lunar Lecture – The Birmingham Toy Trade: 18th Century Adornments on 24th July.

A spokesperson said:

“The lecture explores the manufacture of toys in 18th Century Birmingham and their uses by those who bought them.

“It looks at the beginnings of the trade in the late 1600s and early 1700s, the appeal of new kinds of making to purchasers of toys, and highlights the relationship between Josiah Wedgwood and the Birmingham toymakers in making a new range of toys in the late 1700s.”

