Plans to transform a Burntwood hairdressers into a dog grooming salon have been approved.

The salon on Rugeley Road. Picture: Google Streetview

The proposals were put forward for the D Beauty Hair Studio site on Rugeley Road.

As well as offering trims for pooches, the new business would also offer dog grooming training.

A planning statement said:

“There will be no structural changes and no changes made to the existing layout of the floor space. “There will be no changes to be made to the exterior of the property and parking areas aside from replacing the current businesses signage.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals are available on the Lichfield District Council planning website.