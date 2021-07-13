Athletes heading for the start line of an Ironman race in Burntwood are being urged to make sure they’ve taken a coronavirus test ahead of the event.

The popular race starts with a swim at Chasewater on 18th July, before a cycle route taking in villages including Abbots Bromley and Yoxall.

The event concludes with a run in Stafford.

Around 1,000 competitors are expected to take part from across the UK and further afield, with all of them being required to complete a health questionnaire in advance.

Staffordshire County Council is also urging athletes to take a lateral flow test before attending the start line.

Deputy leader Cllr Philip White said

“It’s great to see the event back in Staffordshire after its absence last year, which helps to showcase the county. “We expect to see around 1,000 athletes take part, bringing in families and friends from across the UK and beyond. “We’d ask athletes to take a lateral flow test and remind people to check the route and planned closures for on the day which will be lifted as the event progresses.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Full details of road closures in relation to the race are available at www.ironman.com/im703-staffordshire.