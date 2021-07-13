Football might not have come home but a Lichfield retailer says plenty of drinks did after reporting a rise in sales of alcohol for the Euros final.

England’s disappointment against Italy saw fans drowning their sorrows rather than toasting success, with Central England Co-op revealing the amount purchased was up almost 10% from the semi-final.

Beers, lager and cider saw the biggest rise – 11% – while white wines were also up 8%.

A spokesperson for Central England Co-Op said:

“After a difficult year, and despite the result, it’s great to see that people marked the occasion of England’s historical progress in the championship with a good celebration together – we’ve really needed it.” Central England Co-op spokesperson

Crisp and nut sales also rose 4.5% for the big match, according to the retailer.