An outdoor screening of the Elton John biopic Rocketman is taking place at the National Memorial Arboretum.
The 2019 film follows the music superstar as his career sees him rise from performing at local pubs through to global stardom.
The Luna Cinema screening takes place on Friday (16th July).
Tickets are £15.50. For more details and to book visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.
£15.50 is just a mental price to charge. That more than a cinema, with reclining chairs, air conditioning, state of the art sound and vision……! I get the novelty of it being open air but, even so!
Why so expensive? Who organises this stuff??
Isn’t the place supposed to be a memorial to people who have died, not a place to screen overpriced films?
Luna Cinema, Andy. https://www.thelunacinema.com/ I guess it’s expensive to stage such screenings what with all the set up and rear down that’s required. Must be people who think it’s worth paying so much but beats me why.
