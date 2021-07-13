An outdoor screening of the Elton John biopic Rocketman is taking place at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The 2019 film follows the music superstar as his career sees him rise from performing at local pubs through to global stardom.

The Luna Cinema screening takes place on Friday (16th July).

Tickets are £15.50. For more details and to book visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.