Burntwood Town Council has begun the process of appointing a new town clerk.

The permanent role will have a salary of between £40,876 and £44,863.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said:

“We are looking for an innovative and strategic thinker, with a strong partnership working background, who will be able to help the town council realise its ambitions for a better Burntwood.

“This is a permanent full-time position that will include evening and weekend work.

“Candidates will need to demonstrate a high level of professional skill and a good understanding of Local Government lawand practice.

“They will need excellent leadership skills and previous town or parish clerk experience. They will also need to hold the Certificate in Local Council Administration.”

Burntwood Town Council spokesperson