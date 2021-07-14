Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for new micro-grants scheme.

The Councillor Local Community Fund has been launched by Lichfield District Council.

It will see £300 allocated to each of the 47 ward councillors each year to help support local activities in the shape of small grants.

Groups can apply to receive between £50 and £300 between 12th July and 30th November.

Individuals can also apply for funding, provided they can show the application is on behalf of a local community project or activity.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“I’m delighted to be launching this community fund. “It will allow district councillors to have even more involvement in their wards and will help empower local residents so they can be active in their community. “I’m looking forward to seeing what activities and projects are planned and will be very pleased that I, along with all our district councillors, can help them make a difference to the local community.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The payments will be made by the Community Foundation for Staffordshire after councillors criticised a previous plan for the money to be paid directly from their own bank accounts.

For more details, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/councillorfund.