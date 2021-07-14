Young rugby players are being given the chance to get tips from the top at coaching sessions in Lichfield this summer.

Leicester Tigers are bringing their week-long camp back to Cooke Fields – home of Lichfield RUFC – from 9th August.

A spokesperson said:

“Camps provide an opportunity for young rugby players to develop their skills under the guidance of Tigers coaches during the school holidays. “There are all-day, week-long options for under 9s and older, and half-day tag camps for younger groups, all in a fun, Covid-safe environment. “Coaches will focus on building skills, understanding and technical ability to prepare players for a new season, with cross-over sport activities alongside specific technique work and game-based scenarios.” Leicester Tigers spokesperson

For more information, see the Tigers website at www.leicestertigers.com.