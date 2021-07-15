A councillor says she was “disappointed” not to be able to clarify the situation around the cancellation of a farmers’ market in Burntwood at a town council meeting.

The first of a series of events was due to take place on Sunday (11th July) – but was cancelled just days beforehand.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of Burntwood Town Council, had planned to issue a statement over the issue at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council last night (14th July).

Cllr Sue Woodward

But opposition group leader Cllr Robin Place blocked it as it had not been an agenda item – an issue which had seen him prevented from posing an unplanned question in a previous council meeting.

Cllr Woodward said:

“Technically, Cllr Place was right and, yes, it can’t be one rule for some and another for others, but I was disappointed that my statement was blocked as I felt sure local residents wanted to know the facts behind the cancellation. “A number of members and officers at both the town council and Lichfield District Council have worked hard on this over this past week – firstly, to try to ensure the market went ahead in spite of the glitches that had emerged late in the day, and secondly, we also wanted to know, rather than guess, what actually went wrong. “It was about learning lessons and improving partnership working for the future rather than apportioning any blame.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

The two councils had been criticised by the organiser of the event in a war of words over who had been to blame for the market failing to go ahead.

Cllr Woodward said there was still a commitment to ensure the event did take place going forward.

“Above all, it must be remembered that this was a pilot scheme, testing the systems on all sides. “The commitment to deliver the Burntwood Producers’ Market as soon as possible is still strong at both Burntwood Town Council and Lichfield District Council. “I want to put on record my thanks to Cllr Doug Pullen and Cllr Iain Eadie, ;eader and deputy leader of Lichfield District Council for proposing this partnership project and for allocating funding for it. “It was a breath of fresh air after many years of our town being ignored by the previous district council leadership.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Sue Woodward has released her proposed statement to Lichfield Live: