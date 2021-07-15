County council chiefs have welcomed statistics revealing a fall in the number of people unemployed in Staffordshire.

Figures showed that 4.1% of county’s population claimed out of work benefits in June, a fall from the previous two months which saw 4.3% and 4.6% respectively.

The national figure stands at 5.7%.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, said that the drop in benefit claimants had also coincided with a rise in the number of vacancies on offer across the region.

He said that the hospitality industry and large employers across the county were on the lookout for workers.

Cllr Philip White

“There is a shortage in the labour market nationally and here in Staffordshire so we would urge people to find out where the growing number of vacancies are. “These range from engineering to hospitality and as more of the economy opens up next week we’d expect to see more. “Whether it’s to get back into employment or change career and upskill, there really is a broad range of opportunities to explore. Filling them is a positive step for our communities and the local economy. “Of course it is encouraging to see the claimant count figure fall for the third consecutive month so we want to focus on seeing people take advantage of employment opportunities. “The local enterprise partnership provides an excellent service in supporting people getting back to work and to those businesses needing to recruit. “And our back to business programmes are available for small enterprises and those looking to start their own company.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out about employment opportunities and business support initiatives at www.stokestaffsgrowthhub.co.uk