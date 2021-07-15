People are being invited to mark the ending of coronavirus restrictions by getting active at leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Burntwood Leisure Centre

Operator Freedom Leisure is laying on coffee to welcome people back on Monday (19th July).

Managing director Ivan Horsfall Turner said he hoped plenty of people would go along to see what’s on offer.

“There has never been a better time to try and be more active, more often. “For some the pandemic has seen an increase in activity but for many others physical activity and health and wellbeing have lapsed. Your local community Freedom Leisure centre can help you get your activity levels back on track.” Ivan Horsfall Turner

For more details visit www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres.