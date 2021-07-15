A vintage cinema poster is likely to get bidders shaken and stirred when it goes up for auction in Lichfield.

The For Your Eyes Only cinema poster going up for auction in Lichfield

The 3ft 3ins by 2ft 5ins For Your Eyes Only quad poster was produced to promote the movie starring Roger Moore.

Jon Price, from Richard Winterton Auctioneers spotted the artwork folded up in a consignment from a house clearance.

The poster is estimated to fetch £400 when it goes under the hammer on 19th July.

“It was nestled quite innocuously in a box but upon inspection quickly transpired to be a piece of Bond memorabilia with a license to thrill. “It is a British cinema quad poster measuring 40ins by 30ins, printed in England by Lonsdale and Bartholomew Ltd, Nottingham, and typical of those made for display in cinemas to promote the latest blockbuster release. “The poster has been folded and there are pin boles in the corner – but that just adds to its authenticity.” Jon Price

For Your Eyes Only premiered in June 1981, setting an all-time opening day record for any film at any cinema in the UK, and went on general release across the country on the same day.

The risqué promotional poster for the film famously features a woman holding a crossbow facing away from the camera, with Moore’s tuxedo-clad Bond framed by her legs in the foreground.

The poster caused some furore – mostly in America – with some editors airbrushing the image above the knee or even, in one case, painting a pair of shorts over the legs.

In 2018, a rare 1964 Goldfinger ‘Style B’ cinema poster by Robert Brownjohn – created at the insistence of censors in Ireland – was discovered by Richard Winterton Auctioneers and went on to sell for £6,700.

Ephemera specialist Robert French added:

“While it’s fair to say that the For Your Eyes Only poster is not quite in the same league as the Style B Goldfinger, this is nevertheless a great lot which Bond afficionados will undoubtedly be keen to get their hands on. “The fact that it came to light on the 40th anniversary of the film gives this find a most serendipitous feel.” Robert French

The full details and other lots in the sale can be viewed on the auction house website.