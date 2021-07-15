Members of the Lichfield forensics team. Picture: Staffordshire Police

Forensic experts in Lichfield have received the highest possible accolade for their work.

The Staffordshire Police Forensic Investigation Team was recommended for the ISO 17020 crime scene examination accreditation following an inspection by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

Adam Dodkins, Forensic Investigation Manager, said:

“If you’re an unfortunate victim of a burglary, for example, a forensic investigator would attend as part of the police response to carry out a forensic examination of the scene, which could include the identification and recovery of evidence such as fingerprint, DNA and footwear marks. “This accreditation recognises that the work of the team sent out to your house is first class and that they are using all their specialist training and knowledge, to identify offenders as part of the criminal justice process.” Adam Dodkins

The UKAS team recommended the acceditation after just one inspection.

“This process was started several years ago and even in spite of most the recent challenges and circumstances facing everyone the team has risen to the accreditation challenge brilliantly. “ Adam Dodkins

Temporary chief constable Emma Barnett said: