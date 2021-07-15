People from across Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to “make a pledge” to live a more sustainable life as part of a new campaign in Staffordshire.

Cllr Simon Tagg

The initiative by Staffordshire County Council is aiming to get 5,000 people to step up and show their commitment to the climate change agenda.

The authority has already made a commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 through steps such as replacing street lights with LED bulbs and using green renewable energy to power buildings.

Cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, Cllr Simon Tagg, said:

“We can all do our bit to make Staffordshire greener and reduce our impact on the environment. “By thinking differently about how we live our everyday lives, how we travel, heat our homes, how we work, what we buy and how we dispose of our waste, we can make a difference. “If we can all make small changes, we will breathe cleaner air, create greener communities and make Staffordshire a healthier place to live and work. “By acting now and working together as a county, we can tackle the impacts that could arise and at the same time benefit from initiatives that save money and protect the environment.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

Information on how people can get involved is available online.