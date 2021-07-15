Popular tribute band The West Coast Eagles are coming to Lichfield.

The band will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 17th September.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“The music of the Eagles is timeless and has influenced many artists over the past 45 years.

“To contemplate a tribute show to a band of this calibre and with such a legacy of songs is a daunting task indeed, yet this is precisely what West Coast Eagles have done.

“Each band member has been working in the music industry for over 30 years with many top name cabaret, show band and tribute acts.

“Their love of the music of The Eagles and their accomplished careers in music have brought this band together in one package.”

Lichfield Arts spokesperson