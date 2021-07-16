A Lichfield retailer says it will “strongly encourage” staff and shoppers to continue wearing face coverings once coronavirus restrictions are eased.

A Central England Co-op worker wearing a face mask

The Government will remove the legal requirement to wear them as part of the removal of Covid-19 regulations from Monday (19th July).

But Central England Co-op said it had decided to continue with some measures following feedback from staff.

It means screens will remain in place and hand sanitisers will stay too.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive, said:

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our colleagues and customers. “We want to say a big thank you to our customers for their understanding and helping us to keep themselves and our colleagues safe during this pandemic. “We are confident that we have taken all the necessary precautionary steps and today we are asking our customers and members to continue to be considerate to others at this uncertain time, follow in store messaging and shop responsibly.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The retailer has also re-issued its plea for people to show “care, compassion and respect” to workers.

Craig Goldie, loss prevention manager, said: