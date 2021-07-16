A Lichfield retailer says it will “strongly encourage” staff and shoppers to continue wearing face coverings once coronavirus restrictions are eased.
The Government will remove the legal requirement to wear them as part of the removal of Covid-19 regulations from Monday (19th July).
But Central England Co-op said it had decided to continue with some measures following feedback from staff.
It means screens will remain in place and hand sanitisers will stay too.
Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op’s chief executive, said:
“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.
“We want to say a big thank you to our customers for their understanding and helping us to keep themselves and our colleagues safe during this pandemic.
“We are confident that we have taken all the necessary precautionary steps and today we are asking our customers and members to continue to be considerate to others at this uncertain time, follow in store messaging and shop responsibly.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op
The retailer has also re-issued its plea for people to show “care, compassion and respect” to workers.
Craig Goldie, loss prevention manager, said:
“During these uncertain times we all having to adapt but one thing that remains constant for us here at Central England Co-op is our zero tolerance towards all types of crime.
“We want to send a clear message out to anyone who might consider targeting our stores at this time – it is not worth the risk and no crime will be tolerated.
“We want to reiterate our plea to treat our colleagues with care, compassion and respect as they work around the clock for our communities.
“We want people to think long and hard about the person wearing our uniform – they will be someone’s mother, father, brother, sister, son, daughter, grandma or grandfather.”Craig Goldie, Central England Co-op