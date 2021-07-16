Plans to demolish outbuildings at a Clifton Campville pub and replace them with bungalows have been rejected.

The Green Man at Clifton Campville. Picture: Google Streetview

Lichfield District Council refused permission for the scheme to go ahead at The Green Man on Main Street.

The application for three bungalows followed a previous proposal for five properties on the land.

But a planning decision notice revealed the scheme had been rejected.

“The application scheme, by reason of the form, design, scale and proportions of the new build development, along with the resultant loss of curtilage listed historic buildings would cause harm to heritage assets, namely to the setting of the Grade II listed public house and its associated curtilage listed outbuildings.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.