Sel and Beurre dishes

A pop-up restaurant is coming to a Lichfield city centre venue.

The Hub at St Mary’s will be welcoming Sel and Beurre on 30th July.

Created by experienced chef Will Hodson, the pop-up eatery will focus on creating seasonal and distinctive dishes.

“This event will be an opportunity for Sel and Beurre to introduce our food to Lichfield, with a summer months inspired four course tasting menu. “We feel The Hub offers a striking and unusual setting for a dining event and suits our concept, which gives opportunities for a range of creative occasions.” Will Hodson

Tickets are £45 and include the meal and a welcome drink. They can be booked in advance online.

Mel Heath, from The Hub, said:

“Lichfield has always been a bit of a foodie epicentre. Over the last couple of years we’ve seen more contemporary food ventures arrive on the scene offering the latest delectable zeitgeist. “When we were approached by Sel and Beurre to host their latest pop-up, I was so excited to pair the serene ambiance of our unique and beautiful venue with Will’s menu, and bring a fresh and exciting new food offering to The Hub.” Mel Heath, The Hub at St Mary’s

All details including the menu are available at www.thehubstmarys.co.uk