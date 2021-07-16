Chasetown FC have added two new faces to the squad ahead of the new season.
Midfielder Mitch Botfield and centre back Andy Parson have both made the move to The Scholars Ground.
Manager Mark Swann told the Chasetown FC website:
“Parsons is a fantastic competitor who will offer real leadership on and off the pitch.
“He is a great organiser on the field.
“I’m chuffed that Mitch Botfield has chosen us as the club he wants to play his football with.
“He is a fantastic all rounder and can play in a number of the midfield berths.”Mark Swann