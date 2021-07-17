Police are urging motorbike riders to ensure their vehicles are secure after one was stolen in Lichfield.

It was taken from the front of a property on Dovehouse Fields between 11pm on 15th July and 6.30am the following day.

The bike was later found on Shortbutts Lane.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Please ensure that motorbikes are made secure and preferably kept in a garage or at the rear of the house to lessen the risk of them being stolen. “The use of CCTV and a bike chain is advisable to secure the motorbike too.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information on the stolen motorcycle can contact police on 101 quoting incident 129 of 15th July.