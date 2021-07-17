Staffordshire Police vehicle

Police are urging motorbike riders to ensure their vehicles are secure after one was stolen in Lichfield.

It was taken from the front of a property on Dovehouse Fields between 11pm on 15th July and 6.30am the following day.

The bike was later found on Shortbutts Lane.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Please ensure that motorbikes are made secure and preferably kept in a garage or at the rear of the house to lessen the risk of them being stolen.

“The use of CCTV and a bike chain is advisable to secure the motorbike too.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information on the stolen motorcycle can contact police on 101 quoting incident 129 of 15th July.

Leave a comment

Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy before posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *