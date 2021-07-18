Plans for 87 new homes on land in Burntwood are due to be debated by councillors this week.

Bromford Housing hopes to build houses on the so-called ‘blue hoardings’ site off Milestone Way.

The proposals will now be discussed by Burntwood Town Council’s planning committee at a meeting on Tuesday (20th July).

The views of the committee will then form part of the discussion when a final decision is made by Lichfield District Council.

The scheme has already drawn criticism from local councillors due to the area having been long earmarked as part of a new town centre development.

Cllr Steve Norman said a leaflet outlining the plans gave no consideration to the land being used for anything other than housing.

“The document has the usual artist’s impression of a lovely development – designed to win the support of the public – and shows the whole of the ‘blue hoarding site’ covered with houses. “The landowner already has planning permission for retail development and has promised he town that is what they want to do for years now. “In addition, the Burntwood Neighbourhood Plan supports this proposal, as does Lichfield District Council’s own Local Plan.” Cllr Steve Norman

The meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s planning committee will take place at 6pm at Burntwood Memorial Institute.