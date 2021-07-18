Hundreds of athletes from around the globe braved warm conditions to compete in the Staffordshire Ironman race.
The event returned after a year absence due to the pandemic and saw participants take on a swim at Chasewater, before cycling through villages around Lichfield and finishing with a run in Stafford.
The race was won by Hugh Brashaw in a time of 4hrs 7mins.
Staffordshire County Council leader Cllr Alan White said:
“It’s been fantastic to welcome so many athletes to Staffordshire who have all done so well over a gruelling event and particularly in such warm weather.
“It has been great to see Ironman return, with participants and their families coming to enjoy the county, many for the first time.
“We’d like to thank all athletes who had taken a lateral flow test before the event to keep people safe and to spectators who have watched in accordance with current guidelines.
“We’d also like to thank local residents and businesses around the route for their understanding through the closures period, and to the Ironman team for running the event smoothly.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council