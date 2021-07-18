Hundreds of athletes from around the globe braved warm conditions to compete in the Staffordshire Ironman race.

Competitors heading into the water for the swim at Chasewater

The event returned after a year absence due to the pandemic and saw participants take on a swim at Chasewater, before cycling through villages around Lichfield and finishing with a run in Stafford.

The race was won by Hugh Brashaw in a time of 4hrs 7mins.

Staffordshire County Council leader Cllr Alan White said: