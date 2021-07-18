Passengers using cross city line services in Lichfield are being asked to continue wearing face coverings.

A West Midlands Railway train

The legal requirement ends tomorrow (19th July) as part of an easing of Covid restrictions.

But West Midlands Railway says it is asking people to continue wearing masks and coverings on board unless exempt.

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway’s customer experience director, said:

“We are keeping up the extra high standards of cleaning on our trains and stations that we implemented at the start of the pandemic. “Even though Covid restrictions are easing, the message is, in crowded spaces, wear a face covering out of respect for others.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

Passengers are also being warned some services could be cancelled at short notice due to increasing numbers of staff being told to isolate by the test and trace app.

The operator said in recent weeks the number of staff having to self-isolate had quadrupled.