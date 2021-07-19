Young people in Lichfield are being invited to apply for leisure passes to help them stay active this summer.

Lichfield District Council said the first 180 applicants aged between 11 and 17 would be able to get the SPACE pass for free.

Those who aren’t lucky enough to pick up a free pass will be able to buy one for £20.

Holders will be have unlimited access to:

Getin2it holiday activities, including soft archery, family boxercise and dodgeball

Getin2it programme, including boxing, parkour, dance, trampolining and more

Public swims at Burntwood Leisure Centre and Friary Grange Leisure Centre

Off peak leisure centre court hire, including tennis, badminton, squash/racketball and table tennis

Foot and disc golf, crazy golf, cricket pitch access, bowls and pétanque at Beacon Park

The passes also give access to leisure centre activities at a discounted price for the following year.

Cllrr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for leisure at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We have a great line-up of activities this summer, and a SPACE leisure activity pass will keep 11 to 17 year olds busy and active all summer-long. “We hope plenty of young people take advantage of the passes and get active and have fun over the summer holidays and beyond.” Cllr Iain Eadie Lichfield District Council

The passes are available on a first come, first served basis. For more details visit www.activelichfield.co.uk/space.

The Getin2it summer activities can also be booked individually without a pass. They include soft archery for £2 and family boxercise for £5. Dodgeball holiday sessions and the regular Getin2it activities are also available throughout the summer, and there is no need to book – just turn up. To find out more and book a session, visitwww.activelichfield.co.uk/holidayfun.