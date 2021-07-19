A council leader has urged people to continue doing what they can to prevent the spread of Covid.

Cllr Alan White’s plea comes as most legal coronavirus restrictions end today (19th July).

The leader of Staffordshire County Council said the risk of infection remained despite the changes.

“It’s great news that we can enjoy more of the freedoms we’ve worked so hard to win back, but it’s vital that we enjoy them responsibly. “As more restrictions end today, we can expect to see Covid cases continuing to rise. Now is the time to step up our efforts and continue to do everything we can to limit the spread of the virus and avoid a surge in hospitalisations and deaths. “Covid has not gone away and we need to continue taking personal responsibility for the things we do. “Remember hands, face space and fresh air. Get both doses of the vaccine as soon as you can and continue to wear a face covering on public transport or in crowded places. “The last thing we want to see is more pressure on the NHS and the Government imposing another lockdown.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Among the changes being introduced today are the removal of limits on how many people can meet, face coverings not required by law and nightclubs being able to open.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said: