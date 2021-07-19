People playing the Lichfield Community Lottery are being given the chance to win a UK holiday worth £1,000 this summer.

The £1 tickets give players the chance to win weekly cash prizes as well as supporting local good causes.

Now organisers have confirmed those who play by 28th August will be in with a chance of scooping a luxury forest holiday.

Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Playing the Lichfield Community Lottery is a fun and easy way to support your community. “You can choose which cause to support while being in with a chance of winning a cash prize or even a luxury forest holiday this summer. “With 50p from every £1 ticket going to your chosen good cause and a further 10p going to We Love Lichfield, it really is win-win for you and the local community.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The Forest Holidays draw is on 28th August. To choose which local good cause to support and buy tickets go to www.lichfieldcommunitylottery.co.uk.