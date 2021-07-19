The Friary School logo

The sixth form centre at a Lichfield school is being expanded as part of a £150,000 project.

The Friary School said the work would create a “larger and more flexible” space for students.

School manager Lisa Pratt said:

“This project is only part of major works across the school site as we endeavour to further improve our excellent facilities before our students return in the new school year. “It is another year of a bold and ambitious project for the summer break but we’ll be on it throughout the holiday and have excellent contractors and site staff on board to give their all to bring it in on time.” Lisa Pratt

The work is scheduled to be completed by September.